It is understood the crash, which happened at around 2pm yesterday afternoon, took place in the Legacorry Road area which was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Police investigating the two-vehicle road traffic collision in Richhill on Monday, 11th March have appealed for witnesses.Sergeant Bigger said: "It was reported to police around 2.00pm yesterday, that a white Seat Leon had collided with a digger in the Legacorry Road area. Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not life threatening.

“The Legacorry Road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 947 - 11/03/24."

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two appliances from Armagh and Dungannon Fire Stations to the scene at The Grange, Richhill.

“Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment and rescued one casualty trapped in the car. He was treated at the scene by Air Ambulance personnel. Three other casualties were already out of the vehicles on arrival of Firefighters. In total three casualties were taken to hospital via Ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 3.28pm.”