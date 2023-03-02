Register
Firefighters tasked to blazing car in Craigavon, Co Armagh

Firefighters in Lurgan were tasked to a car on fire near a graveyard in the Craigavon area.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:18pm

The blaze happened on the Bluestone Road near the Old Quaker Cemetery at Lyanstown.

-

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a car fire on the Bluestone Road, Craigavon on Tuesday, 28th February at approximately 12.35pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. It was deemed to be accidental ignition.”

The graveyard is owned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

