Boat users are being advised to ensure their vessels are well maintained after a weekend incident in east Antrim.

At the request of HM Coastguard, around 11.35pm on Sunday (June 4), the Bangor RNLI lifeboat was launched to assist two people onboard a fishing boat that had experienced engine trouble just south of Whitehead.

In calm weather conditions and with fine visibility under a full moon, the volunteer crew made their way to the casualty vessel. On arrival, lifeboat helm Peter Semple assessed the situation and a decision was made to secure a tow line and bring the vessel to the nearest safest harbour, at Carrickfergus Marina.

The lifeboat then returned to Bangor RNLI and was made ready for service at 1.35am on Monday.

Bangor lifeboat (stock image).

On completion of the operation, Bangor RNLI Helm Peter Semple commended the lifeboat and shore crew involved. He said: ‘This evening’s rescue was very straightforward thankfully and the volunteer crew are delighted to have been able to help the two men involved.

“We would encourage everyone planning a boat trip on the water to ensure your engine is well maintained. And always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problems you encounter and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey.”

The RNLI’s volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK. The charity runs 10 lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland and has 11 lifeguarded beaches which it operates seasonally.

