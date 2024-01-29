Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award, which is presented annually to two outstanding athletes, enables both to take advantage of specialist cutting-edge training and development opportunities helping propel their sporting careers to the next level.

Friends School, Lisburn Year 11 pupil and Alpha Badminton Club member, Jeffrey Rong is ranked Irish No 1 in the U15s age group. In an exceptional year for 2023, Jeffrey won the Irish Open and the Ulster Open in all three U15s categories – singles, boys, and mixed doubles - as well as clinching a treble in both the Leinster and Munster Opens. In December at the Irish Nationals, he won gold in the singles and mixed doubles, taking silver in the boys’ doubles.

It was a visit to his primary school, Pond Park, by Alpha Badminton’s Trevor Woods that first inspired Jeffrey to take up the sport aged six, joining his older brother who was already involved in the racquet sport. Jeffrey has been involved in the Irish team set-up since 2020 when he was selected for the Irish U13s before moving up to U15 level in 2022.

Young badminton star Jeffrey Rong pictured with Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

Jeffrey said: “I’m incredibly pleased to receive a Make It Happen award from the Mary Peters Trust. It’s a first for my club Alpha and I’m so proud. It will help me improve core strength and conditioning and I’ll be able to attend a top European Summer School in Denmark later this year. Sparring with older and more skilful players will develop my game and my athletic agility.

“By close of 2024 I’m hoping to be selected for the Irish U17s and I’d like compete in major international tournaments and ultimately compete in a Commonwealth Games and other multi-sport tournaments.”

Andrew Stewart, Ulster Badminton executive manager, said: “Jeffrey is one of the leading under-age players in Ireland. A hugely talented badminton player, over the past two years he has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment and showcased remarkable achievements in regional and national tournaments.

Jeffrey Rong, Make it Happen award winner from Lisburn. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

“Jeffrey is now at the stage in his career where additional specialist areas will further enhance his development as a player. Using the award to attend a key badminton European Summer School will also give him significant experience and help expand his sparring and training with the best players in Europe in his age group.”

Congratulating Jeffrey, Lady Mary Peters added: “These additional cash awards presented to the very best of our emerging young talent are vital in making a difference to an athlete’s progress and opportunities to improve.