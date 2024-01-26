Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark your calendars for Wednesday June 19, when the popular event will once again take place starting from Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

Runners can sign up online and avail of an early-bird entry rate until April 30.

The Half Marathon and 10K Road Race, with their flat and fast routes, offer ideal opportunities for individuals hoping to progress to longer distance running or striving towards a personal best.

Runners with Chair of Communities & Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett and Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The 3K Fun Run offers family and friends the opportunity to come together and complete a fitness journey of their own.

Events are inclusive and are open to wheelchair and hand cycle participants.

For further information or to register for the Half Marathon, 10K Road Race or Fun Run, visit www.lisburnhalfmarathon.com.

Launching the event, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “The event is a firm favourite in the sporting calendar and continues to be recognised as a popular fixture amongst runners from across Northern Ireland and beyond. The 2023 event saw huge numbers taking to the streets of Lisburn resulting in the races selling out.

"With proceeds from all three events supporting the Mayoral Charity, it really is a great occasion to get moving together.”

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, added: “The Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run have been firm favourites with runners and families for over 40 years now.

"This year’s event is once again being sponsored by the council’s Vitality Membership package, which offers individuals and families a diverse range of activities.

“I would like to encourage everyone to sign up today for the Half Marathon, 10K or Fun Run on 19 June and look forward to seeing many of you there on the night.”

To avail of the early bird rates, sign up online before April 30, 2024.