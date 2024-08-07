Funeral details have been announced for Ursula Lennon, the mother of Lurgan-born former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Hundreds of heartelt messages of sympathy from throughout the town and further afield have been extended following Mrs Lennon’s death.

She passed away at the Mater Hospital in Dublin on Sunday.

Neil Lennon – the current manager of Rapid Bucharest – returned from Romania on Saturday due to ‘a family emergency’. He posted on social media via the club the following day: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.

Neil Lennon's parents Gerald and Ulsula pictured in 2000 in their Lurgan home going through the scrapbooks thay collected on Neil's career. Picture: Pacemaker

Since the sad news of her passing, many people have been posting condolence messages to Mrs Lennon’s family on social media.

One person described her as “one of Lurgan’s true ladies” while another said she was “a beautiful person inside and out”. Many commented that she always had time for others, she was kind and genuine and was very highly thought of.

A family funeral notice describes Mrs Lennon (nee Moore) as the “dearly beloved wife of Gerald and the adored mother of Orla, Neil, Jane and Aileen. A dear mother in law to Cormac, Paul and Irene, and a cherished Nana of Alisha, Jay, Caolan, Gallagher, Morgan, Tiernan and her great grandchildren Eve, Isaac and Gabriel, sister of the late Sean, Seamus, and Margo (Murtagh) and a very dear sister in law of Marguerite and a much loved aunt, friend and neighbour.”

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

She will be reposing at her home, 8 Hawthorne Avenue, Lurgan, from 8pm on Wednesday evening and on Thursday from 10am until 10pm.

Mrs Lennon’s funeral will take place on Friday at 9.30am to St Paul’s Church, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am. A private committal service will take place at a later date.

The Requiem Mass can also be viewed on the St Paul’s Parish webcam.

Mrs Lennon’s family have requested that any donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, should be made to the ICU, Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan via McAlinden & Murtagh funeral directors.