Lurgan-born ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirms death of his mother Ursula
The former Northern Ireland international paid the touching tribute to his mother Ursula after her death on Sunday.
It was announced on Saturday that Lennon – the current manager of Rapid Bucharest – had returned home from Romania due to a family emergency.
Condolences have been shared since he posted on social media, released via Rapid, on Sunday: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.
As the sad news broke, former colleagues at Celtic were among those who offered their sympathy.
A club statement said: “The heartfelt thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with our former captain and manager, Neil Lennon, and his family following the sad passing of Neil's beloved mother, Ursula, earlier today. RIP Ursula.”
The former Celtic and Hibs manager was named as head coach of the Liga 1 club at the end of May.
