Lurgan-born ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirms death of his mother Ursula

Lurgan-born former Celtic Football Club manager Neil Lennon has confirmed his “beautiful mother” has passed away.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Northern Ireland international paid the touching tribute to his mother Ursula after her death on Sunday.

It was announced on Saturday that Lennon – the current manager of Rapid Bucharest – had returned home from Romania due to a family emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Condolences have been shared since he posted on social media, released via Rapid, on Sunday: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.

Neil Lennon's parents Gerald and Ulsula pictured in 2000 in their Lurgan home going through the scrapbooks thay collected on Neil's career. Picture: Pacemaker

As the sad news broke, former colleagues at Celtic were among those who offered their sympathy.

A club statement said: “The heartfelt thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with our former captain and manager, Neil Lennon, and his family following the sad passing of Neil's beloved mother, Ursula, earlier today. RIP Ursula.”

The former Celtic and Hibs manager was named as head coach of the Liga 1 club at the end of May.