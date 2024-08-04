Lurgan-born ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirms death of his mother Ursula

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Aug 2024, 18:35 BST

Lurgan-born former Celtic Football Club manager Neil Lennon has confirmed his “beautiful mother” has passed away.

The former Northern Ireland international paid the touching tribute to his mother Ursula after her death on Sunday.

It was announced on Saturday that Lennon – the current manager of Rapid Bucharest – had returned home from Romania due to a family emergency.

Condolences have been shared since he posted on social media, released via Rapid, on Sunday: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.

Neil Lennon's parents Gerald and Ulsula pictured in 2000 in their Lurgan home going through the scrapbooks thay collected on Neil's career. Picture: PacemakerNeil Lennon's parents Gerald and Ulsula pictured in 2000 in their Lurgan home going through the scrapbooks thay collected on Neil's career. Picture: Pacemaker
Neil Lennon's parents Gerald and Ulsula pictured in 2000 in their Lurgan home going through the scrapbooks thay collected on Neil's career. Picture: Pacemaker

As the sad news broke, former colleagues at Celtic were among those who offered their sympathy.

A club statement said: “The heartfelt thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with our former captain and manager, Neil Lennon, and his family following the sad passing of Neil's beloved mother, Ursula, earlier today. RIP Ursula.”

The former Celtic and Hibs manager was named as head coach of the Liga 1 club at the end of May.

