Monkstown-based company, BLK BOX, has been presented with the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade following the announcement in April of this year that the firm was one of three businesses from across Northern Ireland to receive the accolade.

The prestigious award was presented to them during an awards ceremony hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Thursday (December 7).

The award, presented by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ, is recognised as the most prestigious business award in the United Kingdom and is presented to companies that have excelled in International Trade and demonstrated sustained growth in overseas earnings and commercial success.

BLKBOX founder Gregory Bradley receiving the King’s Award for Excellence in International Trade. (Pic: Contributed.

BLK BOX is a leading manufacturer of strength and conditioning equipment, specialising in the design and outfitting of premier training facilities. They have built a remarkable customer portfolio, which includes Adidas, Nike, PureGym, Irish Rugby, Manchester United FC, Arsenal FC and Kerry GAA.

This accolade celebrates outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales, showcasing an impressive 251 per cent increase over a three-year period starting from 2018.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM provided the opening welcome at the event.

Cllr Cooper said: “The council's relationship with BLK BOX began with their relocation from Belfast to Monkstown in 2021. Since then, the council has worked in close collaboration with this pioneering company, supporting their ongoing growth and expansion efforts.

"The council was delighted to have nominated BLK BOX for this award and we are privileged to host this award ceremony in honour of their achievements.”

BLK BOX Founder, Greg Bradley added: “We are very proud to receive the first ever King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. It is a testament to our teams’ hard work and dedication which has led us to winning international contracts across Europe, Asia and Australia. We would like to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their recommendation and continued support.”