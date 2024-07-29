Larne Coastguard issues summer water sports safety advice after assisting kayakers in difficulty near Ballygalley
The incident took place near Ballygalley on Thursday, July 25, with multiple emergency services tasked to the shore.
A post on the HM Coastguard Larne Facebook page read: “The casualties set off in nice weather and calm seas; during their paddle, the weather turned very quickly and both casualties ended up in the sea and unable to recover back onto their kayak.
"The pair were wearing buoyancy aids and did have a means of communication, but this was in the hold of the kayak upside down. We would express our thanks to the vigilant members of the public who called 999 and reported what could have ended up as a very different outcome. Luckily on this occasion the casualties were able to make it back to shore where ambulance crews were able to assess and treat the casualties.
"Resources tasked to this incident were HM Coastguard Larne, Portmuck Coastguard, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 199, Larne RNLI, Larne Fire Station, Northern Ireland Ambulance service and HART team, [and] Police Mid and East Antrim.
"We thank all the members of the public who called raising concern of this incident and the quick response of all the emergency services tasked."
The post continued: “Even when prepared you can still be caught out. If you're going to take part in any water sport:
- Ensure you are wearing the correct flotation device suited for your activity;
- You have a fully charged means of communication, either phone or VHF radio CH16 in dry pouch [and] have it at easy reach on a lanyard or in a pocket;
- Correct clothing; even though it's summer the water is still cold. Have a look at wetsuits and dry suits;
- Colours are very important and often overlooked; should you get into difficulty, the brighter the colour the easier it is for Coastguard and RNLI to locate you;
- Wear a leash if on a board;
- Stay with your board or boat as it's easier to locate a larger object;
- A whistle to attract attention on shore;
- Check tide times and weather;
- Look at taking lessons with a fully qualified instructor.