Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larne Coastguard has issued safety advice for anyone taking part in water sports this summer after receiving a report of two kayakers in difficulty.

The incident took place near Ballygalley on Thursday, July 25, with multiple emergency services tasked to the shore.

A post on the HM Coastguard Larne Facebook page read: “The casualties set off in nice weather and calm seas; during their paddle, the weather turned very quickly and both casualties ended up in the sea and unable to recover back onto their kayak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The pair were wearing buoyancy aids and did have a means of communication, but this was in the hold of the kayak upside down. We would express our thanks to the vigilant members of the public who called 999 and reported what could have ended up as a very different outcome. Luckily on this occasion the casualties were able to make it back to shore where ambulance crews were able to assess and treat the casualties.

The incident took place near Ballygalley on Thursday, July 25, with multiple emergency services tasked to the shore. Photo: Google

"Resources tasked to this incident were HM Coastguard Larne, Portmuck Coastguard, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 199, Larne RNLI, Larne Fire Station, Northern Ireland Ambulance service and HART team, [and] Police Mid and East Antrim.

"We thank all the members of the public who called raising concern of this incident and the quick response of all the emergency services tasked."

The post continued: “Even when prepared you can still be caught out. If you're going to take part in any water sport:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure you are wearing the correct flotation device suited for your activity;

- You have a fully charged means of communication, either phone or VHF radio CH16 in dry pouch [and] have it at easy reach on a lanyard or in a pocket;

- Correct clothing; even though it's summer the water is still cold. Have a look at wetsuits and dry suits;

- Colours are very important and often overlooked; should you get into difficulty, the brighter the colour the easier it is for Coastguard and RNLI to locate you;

- Wear a leash if on a board;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Stay with your board or boat as it's easier to locate a larger object;

- A whistle to attract attention on shore;

- Check tide times and weather;