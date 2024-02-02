Lurgan woman encourages people to find out more about NI Water during National Apprentice Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Water has 28 opportunities available in science, construction engineering, customer and intelligent operations, commercial contract management, Net Zero electrical engineering, geographic information systems (GIS), project management and also accountancy.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications. Some of the posts also offer subsidised driving lessons which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

Christina McCahon from Lurgan started NI Water’s Entry Level Academy in September 2023 as a graduate trainee accountant.

Christina McCahon from Lurgan started NI Water’s Entry Level Academy in September 2023 and is encouraging others to find out about the apprenticeship scheme at the online open night. Pic credit: NI Water

Christina said: “Before applying to the Entry Level Programme, I had worked in NI Water’s finance department for about a year and half.

"I had heard great things about the Entry Level Programme, in particular the supportive and welcoming environment they provide. It has been great to be able to get my education fully funded.

"The programme has been better than I expected, mainly because of the breadth of experience they offer and the support I’ve received. I’m currently studying with Chartered Accountants Ireland for my CAP1 exams.

“Since we are a public sector organisation, it is important that we manage our funding efficiently, a role which NI Water take very seriously as it directly impacts everyone in Northern Ireland. In my role, I’m learning how to do this from some of the best in the business.

“I developed so many friends during the NI Water bootcamp, people I wouldn’t have met if I hadn’t joined the Entry Level Programme and I see them inside and outside of work.

"I’ve also made friendships in the finance team with my managers and with other people in the management accounts team.

"If I were to sum up my experience so far, I would say it has been world-class.”

Find out more about NI Water’s double award winning Entry Level Academy and for details about its online open evening on Monday February 5. 2024, go to www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy

NI Water’s Entry Level Coordinator Clodagh Patterson said: “We’re really keen for people to consider an apprenticeship with NI Water so we’re organising a virtual open evening for school leavers, graduates and people embarking on a career change to find out more about what we have to offer.

“The virtual open evening comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week and is the perfect opportunity for potential applicants to meet some of our current apprentices and industry experts who will be happy to answer any questions and talk about what an apprenticeship with NI Water means.

“We’ve got apprenticeships right across the business including streams in science, engineering, finance and much more.