M1 incident when lorry lost some of its load results in 'significant' damage

‘Significant’ damage was caused to a vehicle travelling on Monday on the M1 when part of the load fell from an articulated lorry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 2.20pm on the west-bound carriageway.

Police are investigating a report that a lorry with a blue tractor unit joined the M1 motorway heading west-bound at junction 10. As it entered the motorway, some of the load came loose and caused significant damage to another vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI Road Policing Officers are appealing for information following an incident on the M1 on Monday, August 5. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

PSNI Road Policing Officers are appealing for information and urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this or have relevant dashcam please contact our non emergency number 101, quoting incident number 1010 of 05/08/24.”

At this time an articulated lorry with a blue tractor unit was reported to have joined the M1 motorway heading westbound at junction 10. As it entered the motorway carriageway some of the load came loose and caused significant damage to another vehicle.