Magherafelt: Early morning police operation described as a 'concern for safety'
A police operation in Magherafelt early on Monday morning has been described as a "concern for safety".
The incident took place in the Moneymore Road area not far from the town centre just before six o'clock.
Three police vehicles and several officers were involved in the operation, which was witnessed by scores of motorists on their way to work.
Traffic flow was not interrupted during the operation, which lasted approximately one hour.
A PSNI spokesperson said it was a "concern for safety."
There are no further details.