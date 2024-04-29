Two brought to safety by Lough Neagh Rescue volunteers after vessel runs aground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a social media post LNR said: "Lifeboats tasked by Belfast Coastguard at 01:11am to reports of a vessel aground with 2 persons on board, approx. 2Nm north of the Battery Harbour.

“Lifeboats launched and commenced a search before locating the casualty vessel a short time later. The lifeboat made its way towards the casualty vessel and crew conducted a leeshore rescue.

Vessels from Lough Neagh Rescue in action on the Lough. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue

"Upon taking the casualties on board the lifeboat crew provided blankets to help warm the individuals.”

A tow line was secured, and both the casualties and their vessel were brought safely to shore at the Battery Harbour, the post added.