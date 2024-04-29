Two brought to safety by Lough Neagh Rescue volunteers after vessel runs aground
In a social media post LNR said: "Lifeboats tasked by Belfast Coastguard at 01:11am to reports of a vessel aground with 2 persons on board, approx. 2Nm north of the Battery Harbour.
“Lifeboats launched and commenced a search before locating the casualty vessel a short time later. The lifeboat made its way towards the casualty vessel and crew conducted a leeshore rescue.
"Upon taking the casualties on board the lifeboat crew provided blankets to help warm the individuals.”
A tow line was secured, and both the casualties and their vessel were brought safely to shore at the Battery Harbour, the post added.
Last Thursday, the LNR went to the rescue of three people who were stranded on Rams Island. The casualties and their vessel were later taken to shore by the lifeboats.