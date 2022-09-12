Public urged to show support for King Charles during first Royal Visit to Northern Ireland as King
The public has been urged to show their support for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort when they visit Hillsborough Castle tomorrow (Tuesday, 12 September).
Tomorrow, the public is ''very welcome'' to line the route as HM The King and HM The Queen Consort travel from Hillsborough Castle to St Anne's Cathedral.
His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will leave Hillsborough Castle at 2.20pm, travelling along Main Street and Lisburn Street to attend the Service of Reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral, which will begin at 3pm.
They will come into Belfast City Centre along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.
Most Popular
The public is very welcome to line the route as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort travel to the Cathedral. Donegall Street and Writers Square will be closed to the public.
The service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral is by invitation only. A small number of individuals have been invited to observe the proceedings at St Anne’s Cathedral from Writers’ Square.
Members of the public will not be admitted to Writers’ Square or to the service of reflection. Access to the service will be strictly by ticket only.
Outdoor screens will broadcast the service live on a screen in the grounds at Belfast City Hall from 3pm.