Public urged to show support for King Charles during first Royal Visit to Northern Ireland as King

Tomorrow, the public is ''very welcome'' to line the route as HM The King and HM The Queen Consort travel from Hillsborough Castle to St Anne's Cathedral.

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will leave Hillsborough Castle at 2.20pm, travelling along Main Street and Lisburn Street to attend the Service of Reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral, which will begin at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will come into Belfast City Centre along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

King Charles III with Speaker of the House of Lords, Lord McFall of Alcluith (left) and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle (right) at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. Joe Giddens, PA Wire/PA Images

The public is very welcome to line the route as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort travel to the Cathedral. Donegall Street and Writers Square will be closed to the public.

The service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral is by invitation only. A small number of individuals have been invited to observe the proceedings at St Anne’s Cathedral from Writers’ Square.

Members of the public will not be admitted to Writers’ Square or to the service of reflection. Access to the service will be strictly by ticket only.