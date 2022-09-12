Public transport during visit of His Majesty the King Charles and Queen Consort
His Majesty the King and Queen Consort will visit Royal Hillsborough on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.
For anyone who wants to be in Royal Hillsborough during the visit of His Majesty the King & Queen Consort, shuttle bus services will be available from 7am - 10.30am (subject to change) departing from both Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre.
General public shuttle bus services to/from Royal Hillsborough will then resume again from 4pm – 8pm (subject to change).
The public is reminded that there is no parking permitted in Royal Hillsborough.
Most Popular
Read More
Travel in Belfast City Centre
Due to the visit of His Majesty the King & Queen Consort there will also be traffic diversions in Belfast City Centre impacting Translink services in the area.
Customers should expect some delays and leave extra time for their journeys.
For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk/royal or call 028 90 66 66 30.
Translink said: ''We would like to thank our customers for their understanding & patience during this period.''
For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk .