Public transport during visit of His Majesty the King Charles and Queen Consort

For anyone who wants to be in Royal Hillsborough during the visit of His Majesty the King & Queen Consort, shuttle bus services will be available from 7am - 10.30am (subject to change) departing from both Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre.

General public shuttle bus services to/from Royal Hillsborough will then resume again from 4pm – 8pm (subject to change).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public is reminded that there is no parking permitted in Royal Hillsborough.

Translink is operating general public shuttle bus services to and from Royal Hillsborough

Travel in Belfast City Centre

Due to the visit of His Majesty the King & Queen Consort there will also be traffic diversions in Belfast City Centre impacting Translink services in the area.

Customers should expect some delays and leave extra time for their journeys.

For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk/royal or call 028 90 66 66 30.

Translink said: ''We would like to thank our customers for their understanding & patience during this period.''