Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Mayor Scott Carson lead local tributes to Her Majesty the Queen

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP mourned the news of Her Majesty the Queen's passing, paying homage to her legacy and ability to ''lead by example.''

He said: ''Her Majesty The Queen has been a steadfast and unshakeable Head of State for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Democratic Ulster Unionist party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson looks at flowers lain by members of the public at Hillsborough castle, Her Majesty the Queens place of residence whilst visiting the province following the news that she had passed away on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

''In 1952 during her first Christmas broadcast Queen Elizabeth II asked the nation to pray “that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life.”

''Today we mourn Her Majesty’s death, but we do so with tremendous honour for one who served God and her people faithfully.

''I remember with fondness her speech in 2011 where she again referred to her Christian convictions and reminded us that forgiveness lies at the heart of her faith and that “it can reconcile divided communities.”

''Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process. We are duty bound to build on that foundation.

''The Royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was ground-breaking and the warmth with which Her Majesty was received demonstrated that she was revered and respected far beyond the United Kingdom.

''Her visits to my constituency in Royal Hillsborough invoke precious memories for the residents and for all of us and I know her death will be felt acutely in that village.

''Today we pray for the Royal Family as they mourn the passing of a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie meanwhile describes the Queen as ''somebody who has been a constant in our lives, the only Monarch that the vast majority of us will have ever known.

''That constant has helped Northern Ireland through such incredibly bad times and into some of the better times.

''I think we all have to reflect on that but we all have to reflect as well that a family has lost a mother and a grandmother and they will be grieving also.''

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, also paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

On behalf of the elected members and officers of the council the Mayor said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the entire Royal Family at this time.

“The Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with integrity and grace for over 70 years. She visited the Lisburn Castlereagh council area on many occasions during her reign. Her first visit to Lisburn was in July 1953 as part of a three day state visit to mark her Coronation, when she was accompanied by the late Prince Philip.

“The Queen officially opened the council’s civic headquarters at Lagan Valley Island in 2001 alongside Freeman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City, Jim Dillon MBE JP. She also granted city status to Lisburn in 2002. In 2021, the council was delighted to have received Royal Status for Hillsborough and in October Royal Hillsborough received its Letter Patent.

“As a regular visitor to Hillsborough Castle, the Royal residence in Northern Ireland, The Queen hosted garden parties and receptions while using it as her base to travel across Northern Ireland.

''The Queen is an inspiration to many generations as she has worked with her family to ensure the Monarchy remains progressive and helps to build peace across the world.

“In line with agreed Northern Ireland protocols the Union flag will fly at half-mast from now until the day of The Queen’s funeral across all applicable council facilities.

For further information on the special arrangements for Hillsborough village during the official period of mourning please go to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/resident/council-service-continuity."

Commenting on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, local sporting here Lady Mary Peters LG CH DBE stated:

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. The steadfastness of her reign will be an indelible part of history. Her reign over the Commonwealth has meant so much to sportspeople who have enjoyed friendship through sport via the legacy of the Commonwealth Games.

''Her Majesty personally blessed me with many great joys, experiences and honours in my life.