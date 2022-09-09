The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has opened Books of Condolence at Lagan Valley Island and Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

There is also an online book of condolence at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/book-of-condolence-for-her-majesty-the-queenFloral tributes can be laid at the flagpole onsite at Lagan Valley Island, which is located close to the Queen’s Road entrance.

Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson has officially opened the council's Books of Condolence for The Queen. (Credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Facebook)

Locals in Royal Hillsborough laid floral tributes last night whilst the the union flag on the castle flew at half-mast.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8), with her loved ones by her side.

The beloved monarch died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon two days after undertaking her final public constitutional duty, with the appointment of the 15th prime minister, Liz Truss.

The much-loved monarch Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years and is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.