Hillsborough Castle and Lisburn council services close as a mark of respect following death of the Queen

Following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect the council has made the decision to close its leisure and community facilities for four days.

The following centres will close from 9 – 12 September (inclusive):

Dundonald International Ice Bowl

Lagan Valley LeisurePlex

Lough Moss Leisure Centre

Glenmore Activity Centre

Kilmakee Activity Centre

Grove Activity Centre

Vitality Gym at Billy Neill MBE Country Park

Castlereagh Hills Golf Course

Aberdelghy Golf Course

Bridge Community Centre

Ballyoran Community Centre

Moneyreagh Community Centre

Enler Community Centre (with the exception of the childcare facility)

For further updates, visit the council website and social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, is also closed today.

Historic Royal Palaces stated that it: ''Joins millions of people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

''Her Majesty was our longest reigning monarch and will be remembered for a remarkable lifetime of service.

''We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

''Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, all of our six sites will be closed on Friday 9 September and ticket sales are currently suspended.''

Locals in Royal Hillsborough laid floral tributes whilst the the union flag on the castle flew at half-mast.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8), with her loved ones by her side.