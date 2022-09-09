Hillsborough Castle and Lisburn council services close as a mark of respect following death of the Queen
Following the sad death of Her Majesty the Queen yesterday (September 8), the council and Hillsborough Castle have closed as a mark of respect.
Following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect the council has made the decision to close its leisure and community facilities for four days.
The following centres will close from 9 – 12 September (inclusive):
Dundonald International Ice Bowl
Lagan Valley LeisurePlex
Lough Moss Leisure Centre
Glenmore Activity Centre
Kilmakee Activity Centre
Grove Activity Centre
Vitality Gym at Billy Neill MBE Country Park
Castlereagh Hills Golf Course
Aberdelghy Golf Course
Bridge Community Centre
Ballyoran Community Centre
Moneyreagh Community Centre
Enler Community Centre (with the exception of the childcare facility)
Meanwhile, Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, is also closed today.
Historic Royal Palaces stated that it: ''Joins millions of people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
''Her Majesty was our longest reigning monarch and will be remembered for a remarkable lifetime of service.
''We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our thoughts are with them at this time.
''Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, all of our six sites will be closed on Friday 9 September and ticket sales are currently suspended.''
Locals in Royal Hillsborough laid floral tributes whilst the the union flag on the castle flew at half-mast.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8), with her loved ones by her side.
The beloved monarch died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon two days after undertaking her final public constitutional duty, with the appointment of the 15th prime minister, Lizz Truss. Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years..