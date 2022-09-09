Lisburn strike action postponed as a mark of respect following sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Unite the Union has agreed to the request from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to postpone strike action with immediate effect, it was announced on September 8.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council wishes to place on record its thanks to Unite the Union.

Queen Elizabeth II meets guests during a garden party held at Hillsborough Castle on day two of their visit on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty the Queen passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon (September 8) at Balmoral with her family by her side.

The Queen was Britain's longest-serving monarch at the age of 96, she passed away on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

Charles, who has now ascended the throne and will be known as King Charles III, paid tribute to his much-loved mother.