Lisburn strike action postponed as a mark of respect following sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Unite the Union has agreed to postpone strike action with immediate effect following the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Unite the Union has agreed to the request from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to postpone strike action with immediate effect, it was announced on September 8.
The council wishes to place on record its thanks to Unite the Union.
Most Popular
Her Majesty the Queen passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon (September 8) at Balmoral with her family by her side.
The Queen was Britain's longest-serving monarch at the age of 96, she passed away on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
Charles, who has now ascended the throne and will be known as King Charles III, paid tribute to his much-loved mother.
Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.