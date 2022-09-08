Messages of condolence following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, offered the Church’s ‘deepest, heartfelt and sincere condolences’ to His Majesty the King, on this evening’s announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral.

In paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Dr Kirkpatrick said, “On behalf of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, I would like to extend our deepest, heartfelt and sincere condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family, on the loss of one so loved and respected.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For those in Northern Ireland who express their loyalty to the Crown, few can remember a time when The Queen was not part of the very fabric of national life, as her Platinum Jubilee in June demonstrated. At the same time, for many who do not share that same sense of loyalty, in her long life Queen Elizabeth became one of the most recognisable and respected figures across these islands.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured during a visit to the Giant's Causeway

“The Queen will be remembered for her sense of duty and quiet dedication to the service of the people of the United Kingdom, and those farther afield. Her promise, made long ago on her 21st birthday, that her ‘whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service…’ has now been fulfilled, and we give thanks to God for that long and dutiful life,” Dr Kirkpatrick said.

Dr Kirkpatrick continued, “As an all-Ireland denomination, many of our members, and indeed non-members alike, found much hope and encouragement in Her Majesty’s many visits to Northern Ireland, not least during the darkest of days. Few will also forget her state visit to the Republic of Ireland with her late husband, Prince Philip, 11 years ago.

“In a long and significant reign, they were four days in May that not only made history, but quietly closed a chapter in Ireland’s story. A short visit that left a long-lasting impression, which will be remembered for many years to come, alongside her commitment to peace and reconciliation,” he said.

The Moderator concluded by saying, “In acknowledging a life of devotion to public service, I will always remember The Queen’s willingness to talk about her personal faith in Jesus Christ. I was greatly encouraged by her Christian witness, which was a wonderful example for everyone who acknowledges the name of Jesus as their Saviour.

“A blessing to so many, I remember Her Majesty talking of Jesus in one Christmas broadcast as ‘an inspiration and an anchor in my life’. At this time of great sadness, bereavement and loss, it is my prayer that His Majesty the King, and Royal family, will take heart in that simple, but profound declaration. It is also my prayer that they may know the peace of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the anchor of our soul, and our ultimate comforter in times of great sadness.”

Politicans have also been expressing their sorrow at the news of the passing of the queen.

North Antrim MLA and TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The passing of Our Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a very sad day in the life of our nation.

“To the nation and almost everyone alive she has been an intrinsic part of our lives. Her steady leadership and devotion to duty have hallmarked a reign of unparalleled success. Adjusting to life without Her Majesty will be a major national challenge.

“With a new King everything will seem different, yet the abiding constancy of the monarchy and its centrality to our constitutional arrangements remains.

“In now conveying sympathy to the Royal Family I thank God for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. No nation could have asked for more from their monarch and no nation could have received more.”

East Londonderry Independent MLA Claire Sugden said: “I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Queen’s family, her subjects of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, and all who loved her across the world.

“I loved her too and deeply admired the woman she was, not necessarily because of her role or the institution she represented, but because of her leadership, grace and service of others.

“The crown on her head is not what made her great, but rather the duty she fiercely upheld for those she served, even in her final days. Queen Elizabeth was our greatest public servant.

“Her life was remarkable and I am fortunate to have lived when she reigned. She has been a constant in all our lives. My husband and I were honoured to meet the Queen in 2016 and I hold this as a great moment in my life.