Northern Trust under sustained pressure as 64 sick people await beds

This afternoon the Trust reported that almost 140 people are in Emergency Departments and there are 64 sick people awaiting beds.

“Apologies, but the pressures on unscheduled care continue.

“We know it’s New Year’s Eve but please stay safe and remember that hospitals are not the places to be unless you really need to be there. Thank you,” the Trust said.

The Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Last night, the Trust described both Antrim and Causeway Hospitals as being “under extreme and sustained pressure”.

“We would plead to the public to only attend if your condition requires emergency care.

“Always dial 999 if your condition is life threatening.

“We apologise for the long waits and ask that you are respectful and show patience to our staff who are facing this sustained pressure.

“We are also appealing for your support in these challenging times and ask that you stand by our staff so they can continue to help patients and their families get the care and treatment they need.

“Please help us by supporting early discharge of patients from hospital when people are medically fit to do so,” the Trust added.