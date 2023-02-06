One person has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following a serious road in Lurgan this afternoon.

The Annesborough Road, which is near the busy industrial estate, remains closed in both directions with diversions in place.

The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene as well as a number of ambulances, paramedic team and doctors.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Annesborough Road in Lurgan is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place at the entrance of Annesborough Road Industrial Estate and Tannaghmore Road North.

"Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey,” said the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 12:03 on Monday, 15 January 2023 following reports of an RTC in the Annesborough Road area of Lurgan.

Two ambulances, one Rapid Response paramedic team and one Officer were despatched as well as HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) attended via road. Also one Doctor and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.