Register
BREAKING

Open Doors World Watch List was the focus at a recent Lisburn event

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, hosted a reception recently for Open Doors, with a focus on their 2024 World Watch List.
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The list details the countries where persecution of Christians is most prevalent.

Open Doors is a worldwide Christian charity. Open Doors originated in 1955, when a young Dutchman started smuggling Bibles to the persecuted church in Communist Europe. He became known as Brother Andrew, and his work led to more than six decades of support for the persecuted church.

Read More
Digital Employment Academy is open for applications
Dean Sam Wright, Chris Phillips, Rt Rev Darren McCartney, Archdeacon Paul Dundas and Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan at the Open Doors event in Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCCDean Sam Wright, Chris Phillips, Rt Rev Darren McCartney, Archdeacon Paul Dundas and Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan at the Open Doors event in Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCC
Dean Sam Wright, Chris Phillips, Rt Rev Darren McCartney, Archdeacon Paul Dundas and Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan at the Open Doors event in Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCC
Most Popular

In more than 70 countries, Open Doors supports them by supplying Bibles, providing emergency relief and helping persecuted believers stand strong for the long-term.

In the UK and Ireland, Open Doors helps the church to pray, give and speak out.

A large number of local clergy attended the Lisburn event, with the voice of the persecuted church heard directly from in a moving account of the dangers of practising faith in West Africa.

Related topics:Castlereagh City CouncilLisburnDutchman