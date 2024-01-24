Open Doors World Watch List was the focus at a recent Lisburn event
The list details the countries where persecution of Christians is most prevalent.
Open Doors is a worldwide Christian charity. Open Doors originated in 1955, when a young Dutchman started smuggling Bibles to the persecuted church in Communist Europe. He became known as Brother Andrew, and his work led to more than six decades of support for the persecuted church.
In more than 70 countries, Open Doors supports them by supplying Bibles, providing emergency relief and helping persecuted believers stand strong for the long-term.
In the UK and Ireland, Open Doors helps the church to pray, give and speak out.
A large number of local clergy attended the Lisburn event, with the voice of the persecuted church heard directly from in a moving account of the dangers of practising faith in West Africa.