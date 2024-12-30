Editorial: MLAs were wrong to rush to judgement on the actions of police officers - based on a short online clip

Morning View

​MLAs would be the first to cry foul if they were to be judged on the content of a short video clip on social media, but that’s exactly what some politicians did at the weekend over an incident involving police.

Officers had attended what they described as a “very difficult and complex set of circumstances” in a shop in Lisburn before Christmas. A young woman with autism and what the PSNI described as “complex needs” was removed from the store by a family member and police.

She had been attempting to buy a DVD from the shop, having entered as the shutters were being brought down. Her family then called the police to de-escalate the situation. Police say they were there for around 20 minutes before the young woman was carried out by officers and her father.

A 15 second clip, posted online, appeared to show the young woman in some distress – and prompted a furious reaction from members of the public and politicians alike. Commentary from some MLAs – clearly not in possession of all the facts, as none of us yet are – was highly critical of the police.

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA for West Belfast, said it showed “horrendous police brutality”. Alliance East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly said it was “absolutely shocking”.

Thankfully, not all politicians were quick to condemn officers doing their job in difficult circumstances. The Alliance MP for the area Sorcha Eastwood said she had made contact with “all parties” and “in order to respect privacy and process” would not be commenting further.

Some of her colleagues should have followed a similar approach, and not been so quick to pass judgement on a difficult situation for all those involved, including the young woman, her family, the shop staff and police officers.