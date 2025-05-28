Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative for North Belfast has condemned the Sectarian intimidation in the Oldpark neighbourhood of North Belfast.
Ms McCarthy said over 90% of families in public housing live in segregated areas. Sectarian trade-offs between political parties further exacerbates the crisis and the housing shortage. Only when sectarian parties and paramilitaries are forced to end their dictating of the geography of Northern Ireland can any real progress be made.
Ms McCarthy concluded by saying the State has a clear responsibility to all its citizens to ensure that, not only is housing provided, but that it is accessible, affordable of high quality and meets the physical, emotional and recreational needs of the population. It is now time to give sectarianism and all its manifestations the red card, houses are homes, not tribal territories.