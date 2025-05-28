Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative for North Belfast has condemned the Sectarian intimidation in the Oldpark neighbourhood of North Belfast.

Ms McCarthy said sectarian intimidation is reprehensible and must be condemned by all civic, religious and political leaders. But in the midst of a major housing crisis it is not only a crime, but morally wrong and unacceptable. Adding more families to the homeless statistics cannot and should not be justified by any responsible members of society. Ms McCarthy added that in the Workers Party response to the housing section in the programme for government the party highlighted the role sectarianism has played in the housing crisis.

Ms McCarthy said over 90% of families in public housing live in segregated areas. Sectarian trade-offs between political parties further exacerbates the crisis and the housing shortage. Only when sectarian parties and paramilitaries are forced to end their dictating of the geography of Northern Ireland can any real progress be made.

Ms McCarthy concluded by saying the State has a clear responsibility to all its citizens to ensure that, not only is housing provided, but that it is accessible, affordable of high quality and meets the physical, emotional and recreational needs of the population. It is now time to give sectarianism and all its manifestations the red card, houses are homes, not tribal territories.