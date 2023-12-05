Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager offers up six ways to entertain your kids for free this Christmas

The Lisburn Christians Against Christians (CAP) manager Paul Baillie suggests six ways to entertain the children at Christmas for nothing

Christmas is an exciting time for children and that’s great – but it can be stressful for parents to maintain the positivity when money is a worry. However, there are lots of ways to sprinkle some Christmas magic without spending lots.

Get crafting

You can make all kinds of fun festive decorations from things found around the house, and reduce waste at the same time. Here are just a few ideas:

Paul Bailie CAP Debt Centre Manager Lisburn. Pic credit: CAP

● Use kitchen roll tubes, tissue paper and string to craft your own crackers.

● Collect pine cones, dip them in PVA glue and sprinkle with salt to create mini snowy Christmas trees.

● Create a herd of mini reindeer using bottle corks, twigs, buttons and string.

Go to an all-age church service

It’s very likely that your local church is hosting various all-age services and events over the festive period. Take a look at local churches' websites or notice boards to find out exactly what they have going on.

Watch a free fireworks show

This is a great one for New Year’s Eve. Have a look at a map and find an elevated point nearby that’s easily accessible by foot or road. When it gets dark, take a walk or drive up and watch the various fireworks from across the area.

Put on a living room show

Challenge the children to put on a Christmas-themed variety show in the living room. They could sing, dance, read poetry and act out a nativity scene. This will keep them busy for a few hours while they practise, plus all you have to do is sit back with a brew and watch!

See the local Christmas lights

Take a walk or drive around your local village or town to see the Christmas lights. You could even make a game out of it by getting the kids to keep a tally of how many of a certain character they see, such as a Frosty the Snowman, Santa or Rudolph.

Take on a Santa Run

Santa Runs take place all over the UK throughout December (and sometimes even through the rest of the year!) Each person who takes part receives a Santa costume and you can choose how far you want to run, so it’s great fun for every age, ability and fitness level. Visit thesantaruns.com to find an event near you.

Remember it’s important to enjoy Christmas without getting into financial difficulty. If you’re worried about debt, coping on a low income, budgeting or finding work, visit capuk.org/help to find out about the free support offered by Christians

Against Poverty (CAP) in partnership with local churches. From all of us at CAP, we hope you have a very happy Christmas and New Year.