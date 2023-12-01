Register
Santa to visit Lisburn social enterprise for autism friendly Christmas event

Christmas is just around the corner, and there's no better way to kick off the festivities than with a magical visit to Santa.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
On Wednesday December 13 from 4pm High Rise Lisburn is hosting an inclusive Christmas event, allowing children with autism and additional needs to have a magical experience with their families meeting Santa in a more relaxed and calmer setting.

Guests will have time to enjoy their activity (choice of either Clip ‘n Climb or soft play), supported by High Rise staff who have been trained in autism awareness. Guests will then have the opportunity for a family visit to Santa in the centre’s calming sensory room which has been transformed into Santa’s grotto.

These will be ‘quiet’ sessions with fewer people than normal in the centre, and no music playing.

    Lisburn's High Rise will be hosting an inclusive Christmas event on December 13. Pic credit: Employers for ChildcareLisburn's High Rise will be hosting an inclusive Christmas event on December 13. Pic credit: Employers for Childcare
    For Clip ‘n Climb there’ll be a shorter, autism-friendly safety briefing and our trained staff will be on hand to provide additional support and encouragement. Clip ‘n Climb is suited for children aged 4+ and adults and for these inclusive sessions, soft play is open to children aged up to 12 years.

    Marin Marin, Chief Executive of Employers For Childcare, the local charity which runs High Rise commented: “We know how challenging it can be for families of children with autism and additional needs to find places that the whole family can visit together, especially at this time of year.

    "Many ‘traditional’ Christmas events won’t suit everyone with flashing lights, loud music and long queues, so we’re delighted to launch our autism friendly Santa event, knowing that just a few small adjustments can make all the difference to some children.”

