Gear up for festive fun at Lough Moss Leisure Centre’s magical ‘Santa Dash’

As the holiday season approaches, local families are lacing up their festive running shoes as they prepare to take part in the annual Santa Dash at Lough Moss Leisure Centre.

The popular event will take place at the Carryduff facility on Wednesday December 13 at 6.30pm.

Registration is open online now at www.theleisureplex.com/book-online.

Participants will be immersed in Christmas cheer as they run, jog, or walk along a spectacular glow light trail.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Gowan pictured with Beth Black, Fundraising & Events Administrator, Cancer Fund for Children and Santa Claus to launch the Santa Dash at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, which will take place on Wednesday December 13 at 6.30pm. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

This event is the perfect activity for families as you simply complete as many laps as you can, up to a maximum of five.

There is also a special Zumba warm-up by one of Santa’s elves to keep everyone’s toes defrosted;

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to embrace the joy of the season, I encourage everyone to sign up.

"All you need is a dash of Christmas spirit and a smile. It's the perfect opportunity for families, friends or those looking to set themselves a festive challenge.

“The entry fee is £5, which includes your very own Santa hat and a well-deserved selection box for crossing the finish line.

"The proceeds will help raise funds for my chosen mayoral charity Cancer Fund for Children, which provides support to children and young people facing cancer or living with a parent facing cancer.

"Please spread the word and get as many Santa dressed participants running or walking to help support this worthy cause.”

Sarah Clements, Partnerships and Philanthropy Lead Executive, Cancer Fund for Children added: “We are looking forward to this festive fundraising event.

"The vital services provided by our charity work to connect, empower and strengthen children, young people and families impacted by cancer, providing support in the family home, on the hospital ward and in our therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge and residential care centre, Narnia Log Cabin. With your support, together we can ensure that no child has to face cancer alone.