Following positive from Martin Lewis, Lisburn CAP manager Paul Baillie explains what CAP do for local people who are struggling with money worries.

When Martin Lewis the Money Saving Expert says “Christians Against Poverty (CAP) are unsurpassed when it comes to the debt help they give people across the country” it is advice worth listening to.

He knows how CAP operate and the success they have in getting people debt free.

He is also aware of the physical and mental health benefits that a client experiences after they phone CAP 0800 328 0006 or visit capdebthelp.org to make their first CAP appointment.

Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager Paul Bailie. Pic credit: CAP

Why then is CAP special? Firstly the service is free to the client, because CAP is a charity and receives donations from churches and individuals who want to help people.

Secondly CAP have over 25 years experience and work with over 1,000 companies within the finance industry and are well respected.

This means that councils, utilities and mortgage companies work with CAP because they have seen the results. They know CAP offer fair repayments based on what a client can afford.

CAP is not just for Christians - we help anyone regardless of their religious beliefs. The service is available to all individuals regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion, sex and sexual orientation and appropriate measures are taken to monitor this.

How does CAP debt help service work? After a person calls CAP, a Debt Coach from the Lisburn Debt Centre will carry out the first appointment at a person’s home of other suitable venue.

A trained Debt Advisor will work out a realistic budget that priorities a clients essential bills. CAP will then negotiate affordable payments with each creditor and attempt to stop unfair interest and charges where possible. The Debt Coach will then explain the budget and payments a client will need to make.

In most cases, a CAP Plan is set up for the client who will need to make one monthly payment into their CAP Plan to cover their debts and bills. CAP will then distribute this to creditors and also build up savings for the client.

If the client is in severe debt, CAP can walk them through insolvency options, such as petitioning for bankruptcy and helping them fill out forms.

A client can use their CAP Plan to pay their bills and debt repayments until they are debt free, and both the client and CAP can celebrate.

Whilst the lead church is Lisburn Cathedral there are another 14 churches that support the work which is undertaken locally by a manager, a debt coach and 10 team members called befrienders.

They work along side individual clients supporting them where necessary on their journey out of debt which can take a few months or in some cases five years.

What is important is for individuals who need debt help or know someone who does to make the call to CAP on 0800 328 0006.