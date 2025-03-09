Nicola Grant Workers Party commenting on the program for Government was not in the least impressed.

Nicola said when you skip past the smiling photo opportunity and the glossy brochure it is all show and no real substance. Yet they called it a landmark moment and expected us all to applaud.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was and is a landmark moment is another 5500 children since January 2025 in households living in temporary accommodation. With no emergency plan for dealing with the tens of thousands already scattered across Northern Ireland away from friends and families and communities they were a settled part of. Nicola continued the announcement on tackling the waiting lists in the NHS has a question mark.

The Health Minister who is part of the Executive has had to write to the Finance Minister seeking clarification on the amount of funding available to deliver on this initiative. The Workers Party would also like to know when, where, and how the money will be distributed across Northern Ireland's NHS or will it be another gift to the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola concluded all of the issues that affect the working class people across Northern Ireland has been largely ignored. Poverty, multiple deprivations, health inequalities, housing, unemployment and the benefits system all disregarded by those elected to represent our interests. Shame and humility is not something they possess, though they should, this was only the second programme for government in as many decades. Which is a shameful indictment of the model of government operating in Northern Ireland and is and never was fit for purpose. It was built on sectarian carve ups and continues to operate on that principle. It is time for a root and branch change to our political institutions

Tens of thousands of Children living in temporary accommodation. Have our political leaders no shame or do they just not care.

The people of Northern Ireland deserve much more from their elected representatives across all levels of government including local councils. Our politicians only seem to get angry or excited in political chambers about there own tribal and vested interests. This is not good governance or government this is tribal sectarian politics.