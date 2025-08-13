Political opinion: Chairperson of Workers Party Youth supports calls for a fully funded and accessible regional drama school

Chairperson of Workers Party Youth, Odhran Cassidy, has backed calls for a fully funded and accessible regional drama school.

Mr Cassidy said: "In recent days young performers in Northern Ireland have said they feel they have “no other option but to leave home” in order to pursue a career in acting due to the lack of drama school training in Northern Ireland.

"Despite major shows such as the Game of Thrones, Hope Street, and Blue Lights filmed here, there are no full-time, degree level drama schools thus compelling young people wishing to pursue an acting career to travel outside Northern Ireland for formal training with the significant costs that involves."

Odhran continued: "While some universities offer drama degrees, students report that these often emphasize written work over performance, leaving a gap in hands-on acting experience.

Young actors need hands-on acting experience to hone and craft their skills.

"The lack of a local programme of training, mentorship and casting makes it extremely difficult for young actors to break into the industry within Northern Ireland. Workers Party Youth supports calls for an accessible and properly funded regional drama school where young aspiring actors are provided with the necessary financial resources and facilities to fulfil their ambitions

"We believe that funding young performers and making formal acting education accessible to all demands that young actors from a working class background should be able to pursue their craft without financial jeopardy.

"Workers Party Youth asserts that access to arts and education should not be the preserve of an economic and social elite and that unpaid creative work is systemic exploitation. Young working class people deserve democratic access and creative freedom over market-driven constraints."