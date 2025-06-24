Political opinion: Nicola Grant with other Workers Party activists show solidarity with refugees and migrant workers who have made Northern Ireland their home.

Ms Grant said the Workers Party joined a counter demonstration in support of refugees and migrants.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because a group calling themselves Newry Says No were anti-immigration protesters, Ms Grant said she was happy to stand with other anti-racism campaigners who are opposed to the right wing-inspired anti-immigration movement who have been on our streets spreading misinformation and lies against ethnic minorities.

She said: "Our mantra was no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Grant said Far Right wing forces have been "spreading lies and misinformation about refugees and migrants".

Nicola Grant Workers Party representative said we need legislation that deals with hate crimes. We cannot allow sectarian bigotry be replaced by racial bigotry. We have lived through enough violence so have our ethnic minorities.

"They claim to be protecting women and children from abuse and attacks, yet have never raised their voices against white male oppression and violence against women and girls.

"We have seen the protection these racists show to women and children when in parts of Northern Ireland homes and public facilities were set alight leaving families terrified and afraid to go back to the communities they lived and worked in."

Ms Grant said these racist hate fests will have to stop, adding: "Refugees and migrants are being scapegoated because of government failures. They bring diversity which enrich our culture and society. They are not taking our houses, jobs or public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is our government who have presided over the housing crisis. They should have a state construction company that would not only tackle the housing crisis, but would also be an economic boost to local communities by providing well paid sustainable employment, and apprenticeships for our young people."

Nicola Grant Workers Party representative for Newry and Armagh said we support as a socialist party and humanitarians our brothers and sisters who are fleeing wars, persecution, and oppression in their own countries.

Ms Grant concluded by saying: "We in Northern Ireland should understand what 30 years of sectarianism inflicted on communities and working class families has done. We cannot allow racism to take us back to that violence and wanton destruction.

"Racism is a hate crime and hatred should not have a place in our society. Immigrants keep our hospitals and healthcare systems operational. Refugees are not allowed to work and live on a pittance, just like our ancestors who travelled to every country in the world to seek a better life for their families.

"It is time to give racism the red card. The majority of our citizens in Northern Ireland want to live in peace with our ethnic minorities. It is time we said enough is enough and our politicians showed leadership and introduced legislation and a Bill of Rights that would protect those who are considered different from hate crimes and give rights to all our citizens in Northern Ireland."