Political opinion: Workers Party activists join with their LGBTQ+Committee at the Pride Parade on Saturday in Belfast

Capitalism divides us with identity Socialism Unites Us Through Class Struggle.

The Workers Party Regional Chairperson Gerry Grainger said it was important for the party to continue to join the march as we have done so for decades.

"Pride was born out of protest and we continue that tradition of protest every year when we march," he said.

"There are many corporate interests who now walk and sponsor pride because they see it not as an issue off rights but purely as an another opportunity to accumulate profit from what they see as the pink pound. Some of those corporations keen to celebrate pride are not so keen to uphold the rights of their workers and other international rights.!

Mr Grainger continued: "Some of the big companies and corporations who supported pride do so for profit as they see the value of the pink pound as they call it on their spreadsheets. We in the Workers Party will continue to march in pride in solidarity with LGBTQ+people still suffering discrimination, oppression and hatred."