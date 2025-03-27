The Workers Party attended another large demonstration today at the Waterfront Hall protesting the Presence of Histadrut at the UNI Europe Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gerry Grainger, Workers Party International Secretary stated we are proud to stand with those organisations who are supporting the BDS movement in the call to have Histadrut expelled form the conference and from all international Trade Union organisations.

The protest was not only large but extremely vocal as we voiced our opposition to Histadrut and our support for the Palestinian people. The chants of cease fire now and stop the Genocide could be heard loud and clear by those attending the conference.

A number of the delegates to the conference engaged with us as we explained our reasons for our support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions. And some wanted to be photographed to show their solidarity. The Workers Party has a long and proud history in our support for Palestine and the Palestinian working class People.