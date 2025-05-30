Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative for South Belfast has criticised the Executive for presenting the Health Reimbursement Scheme as if it was some kind of victory for patients on waiting lists.

Mr Dorrian said the Executive parties seem oblivious to the fact that the majority of people on waiting lists for medical treatment are unable to pay the up front costs, nor should they be expected to. To try and sell this backward step as some sort of gift to those who are struggling with health problems is outrageous. Those who are struggling to meet the day to day costs of basic necessities will not get relief from this scheme as they will not be able to access it. He continued it is shameful that people are being encouraged to borrow money to pay for medical procedures.

Mr Dorrian said this is part of the bigger plan to normalise paying for health care and the creation of the two-tier healthcare system the government and senior officials in the health service have been pushing for. It is another slap in the face for the poor, the sick, and the most vulnerable in our society.

He finished by saying the Workers Party is committed to the struggle to fight for the core principles of the a national health service free at the point of need for all our citizens. Who have paid through their national insurance contributions and income taxes for the NHS. It is our health service and we will fight to keep it.