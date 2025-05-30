Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative for South Belfast has criticised the Executive for presenting the Health Reimbursement Scheme as if it was some kind of victory for patients on waiting lists.
Mr Dorrian said this is part of the bigger plan to normalise paying for health care and the creation of the two-tier healthcare system the government and senior officials in the health service have been pushing for. It is another slap in the face for the poor, the sick, and the most vulnerable in our society.
He finished by saying the Workers Party is committed to the struggle to fight for the core principles of the a national health service free at the point of need for all our citizens. Who have paid through their national insurance contributions and income taxes for the NHS. It is our health service and we will fight to keep it.