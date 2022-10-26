The NI Ambulance Service said two women were taken to hospital, one via Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital and the other by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital. following the incident on the Antrim Road shortly after 1.40pm. A third patient was taken to Craigavon Hospital by ambulance.

It is understood the Air Ambulance landed at Lurgan Golf Club.

One car was spotted on its roof.

Emergency services dealing with a road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 13:44 on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 following reports of a road traffic collision on the Antrim Road area, Lurgan.

The NI Ambulance Service despatched four ambulances, two ambulance officers, one Hazardous Area Response Team and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision in Lurgan on Tuesday 25th October."

Sgt Innes said: “A report was received shortly after 1.40pm that a collision had occurred on the Antrim Road, near Lurgan Park, involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from NI Fire and Rescue Service, NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Two women were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The pedestrian remains in a serious condition.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 943 of 25/10/2022."

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 1.45pm on Tuesday.

Two fire appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one fire appliance from Portadown Fire Station attended the scene