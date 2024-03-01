10 abandoned buildings across Northern Ireland that have a story to tell

From grand mansions to bustling arcades, and schools to industrial mills, these abandoned buildings tell stories of prestige, tragedy, and mysterious legends.
Here are 10 abandoned buildings across Northern Ireland that you may not be able to visit, but still have a story to tell:
1. Lennoxvale, Malone Road, Belfast
Built as a private residence in 1924 for Scottish architect Thomas Callender, Lennoxvale later played host to Queen’s University Belfast’s School of Psychology. Despite its prestigious history and academic credentials, the Italianate-style building has been in decay for some time.While plans were approved in 1988 for the building to be demolished and replaced with bedsits, for unknown reasons, the plan never came to fruition. In October 2015, Belfast City Council formally rejected plans to extend the building into five student apartments and the building’s fate has remained in limbo since. Photo: Ulster Architectural Heritage Facebook
2. North Street Arcade, 35 North Street, Belfast
Built on the site of a former linen warehouse, and constructed in 1936, the arcade boasted an impressive central dome. Despite the Victorian-inspired entrance, the remainder of the arcade was constructed in Art Deco fashion.The arcade was a regular target of bomb attacks during the Troubles, especially in 1971 and 1976 but after receiving Grade B1 listed status in May 1990, a number of artists and fellow creatives took up residence in the arcade due to the low rent prices. It continued to trade until April 2004, when it was burned down by incendiary devices, destroying 23 businesses.A proposed Tribeca development could mean refurbishment or complete demolition of the complex, but for now, the remains linger as a reminder of Belfast’s retail history. Photo: Belfast Local History Magazine
3. St. Comgall’s Primary School, Divis Street, Belfast
Before this school was constructed in 1932, the location housed the Belfast Model School which mysteriously burned down in 1922. Bizarre paranormal activity has been reported here throughout the decades following the destruction of an ancient well, with supposed healing powers, around 600 years ago. The school has been vacated since the late 1990s but that hasn’t stopped ghost-hunters from exploring the premises. With sightings or sounds of children and the ghostly caretaker, Jimmy Drain, investigators have flocked to the site. Photo: Falls Council website
4. Hilden Mill, 4 Bridge Street, Lisburn
Former home of the Barbour Thread factory that opened in 1823, the 24 acres of the Hilden Mill include an abandoned school and homes for former employees. Lights and ventilators hang from the ceilings and the floorboards are overgrown with vegetation while old machines and strewn spools complete the chilling imagery. Photo: Ulster Architectural Heritage Society