10 abandoned buildings across Northern Ireland that have a story to tell

2 . North Street Arcade, 35 North Street, Belfast

Built on the site of a former linen warehouse, and constructed in 1936, the arcade boasted an impressive central dome. Despite the Victorian-inspired entrance, the remainder of the arcade was constructed in Art Deco fashion.The arcade was a regular target of bomb attacks during the Troubles, especially in 1971 and 1976 but after receiving Grade B1 listed status in May 1990, a number of artists and fellow creatives took up residence in the arcade due to the low rent prices. It continued to trade until April 2004, when it was burned down by incendiary devices, destroying 23 businesses.A proposed Tribeca development could mean refurbishment or complete demolition of the complex, but for now, the remains linger as a reminder of Belfast’s retail history. Photo: Belfast Local History Magazine