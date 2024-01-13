10 stunning Northern Irish school buildings and the history behind them

1 . Belfast Royal Academy, 5-17 Cliftonville Road, Belfast

It was in 1760 that the idea of a liberal Presbyterian school was first proposed by prominent Belfast businessmen. Between then and 1770, land was acquired at the corner of what is now Academy Street, near where St. Anne’s Cathedral now resides. In 1785, Dr. James Crombie, was appointed inaugural principal, with his prospectus stating that the Academy would set out to fulfil some functions of a University, given that Belfast at that time did not have one. On 1 May the following year, the first students were admitted, facing spartan conditions and long hours. Prayers were held twice a day, at 7am and 8pm. Possession of dogs - or guns - were prohibited without the principal’s permission. In April 1792, an early school insurrection took place. Angered by a reduction in school holidays, and emboldened by the spirit of the French Revolution, nine boys, armed with pistols, barricaded themselves in a mathematics classroom and refused to surrender, firing on the authorities, and even the Sovereign (Lord Mayor) of Belfast. The boys gave themselves up after nine days, and after being fiercely beaten, left the Academy. It was in 1870 that the Academy moved to its current location on Cliftonville Road, and into a new sandstone building designed by an alumnus, Robert Young. In 1900, girls were formally admitted into the Academy but strictly segregated from boys in classes. It wasn’t until 1924 that mixed classes were introduced. More recently, in 2017, Hilary Woods was appointed the first female principal of the Academy in its 232-year history. Its alumni include longtime MP and now member of the House of Lords Kate Hoey and radio presenter William Crawley. Photo: belfastroyalacademy.com