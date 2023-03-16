10 things Carrickfergus people know and aren’t afraid to talk about

Two castles, two ghosts and a church with a ‘crooked aisle’ are some of the things that mark Carrickfergus out as unique for townsfolk.
Throw in mention of a Buckie Gelder, a Freeman barber, or knights and the conversation will flow, though not always in the direction expected.
1. Walled Town
Arguably not quite as well known as Carrick's more vaunted locations, the town's rich built heritage includes its historic walls. This photo features 'Dancing Master Mr Maguire', 'Sir Arthur Chichester' and 'Lady Letitia Chichester' at a 2009 Walled Town Day celebration event in Carrick. CT35-453RM: Photo: Ronnie Moore
2. Two Castles
Carrickfergus Castle is one of the province's most instantly recognisable tourist attractions. But the area is home to two strongholds. Castle Lug, near Greenisland, is a late medieval tower house. It is sited in an area thought to have been particularly prosperous during the Early Historic period and was the focus of archaeological exploration before the A2 upgrade commenced. Photo: Google image
3. Two Ghosts
As with the castles, Carrickfergus also lays claim to two ghosts. 'Buttoncap' is associated with Carrickfergus Castle and 'Maud' with Dobbins Inn hotel in the town centre. One legend has it that during the Plantation period Hugh Dobbin’s young wife fell in love with a handsome captain stationed at the castle barracks. Dobbin, returning from the Tyrone, discovered the deception and put them to death with his sword. The unfortunate pair are said to roam the castle, as Buttoncap and the old inn, as Maude. Image by Google Photo: Google
4. Buckie Gelders
Buckie Gelder was a name for a resident from a certain part of Carrickfergus. However, the exact area is open to debate. Some have it at Scotch Quarter; some more specifically between Fisherman's Quay and the park; others between the castle and Fisherman's Quay. Where the name comes from is a whole other debate but seems to have some association with the shellfish industry. Google image Photo: Google image