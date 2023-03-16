10 things Carrickfergus people know and aren’t afraid to talk about

3 . Two Ghosts

As with the castles, Carrickfergus also lays claim to two ghosts. 'Buttoncap' is associated with Carrickfergus Castle and 'Maud' with Dobbins Inn hotel in the town centre. One legend has it that during the Plantation period Hugh Dobbin’s young wife fell in love with a handsome captain stationed at the castle barracks. Dobbin, returning from the Tyrone, discovered the deception and put them to death with his sword. The unfortunate pair are said to roam the castle, as Buttoncap and the old inn, as Maude. Image by Google Photo: Google