Maintaining healthy eating habits on a budget can be challenging, especially with the ongoing cost of living crisis.
However, this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice money or nutrition in any way, with there being a number of ways that you can enjoy healthy foods that taste great without breaking the bank.
Check out these 10 top tips for eating healthy whilst on a budget.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson
1. Variety
By adding variety and switching up your meal choices, you’re less likely to become bored of maintaining healthier eating habits. As well as keeping meal times interesting, rotating through food options will provide you with the most nutrients you would otherwise miss out on. Additionally, adding variety to your meal choices means you can try new, experimental foods all while keeping the cost of the food shop down.
2. Cheap, filling and healthy ingredients
There is a range of different ingredients that are both inexpensive and filling. Foods such as broccoli, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions and rice can be rotated through and made to taste different each time. Available throughout the year, these foods are ideal for those on a budget as well as being incredibly filling.
3. Shopping list loyalty
There’s a reason that people are advised to not shop when they’re hungry, as it often leads to purchasing foods you don’t need but are currently craving, hurting your pockets as a result. By doing your research beforehand, such as searching for different recipes with similar products and checking your cupboards, you’ll be able to carefully craft your shopping list - making it much easier to stick to. Not only will this keep you to your budget, but it will ensure you’re only purchasing the essentials and reducing the temptation to snack on any last-minute items.
4. Home cooking
Cooking at home both saves you money and helps to improve your mental health through stimulation, improving on a vital life skill. As you’re in control of what you’re using and how it’s being used, home cooked meals tend to be more nutritious and contain fewer calories. As well as that, all the food won’t be used to make one single meal, effectively saving you money.
