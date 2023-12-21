As the big day approaches, we asked well-known people with links to Newtownabbey to share their favourite Christmas memories.

We received some lovely responses from folk from a range of sectors, including sports teams, weather forecasting, education, music, community organisations, business and clergy.

Take a look at these fantastic festive tales. Hopefully they help to stir your own memories and get you into the Christmas spirit.

From everyone at the Newtownabbey Times, we wish all of our readers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

James Kirk. (Pic: Contributed).

Former Ballyclare Comrades player and manager, and current club chairman, James Kirk detailed what Christmas means to him.

He said: "Looking back to my younger days, the best present I received was a pair of Adidas Kick trainers. I was the youngest in the family and always got hand-me-down clothes, so these new trainers were like a piece of treasure to me.

"As a family we always had a tradition of hanging stockings up. They were filled with an apple and an orange and a few wee small presents which we were always grateful for. We then we to our church's Christmas service and then home for our traditional turkey dinner.

"I alway remember watching my dad having to pluck the turkey and gut it out and the smell of his lighter singeing the feathers. We always had a blazing fire going over the Christmas period and couldn’t wait until the Christmas rhymers came around the doors so we could listen to them doing their rhyming.

Brian Kerr. (Pic: Contributed).

"After dinner on Christmas Day we listened to the Queen's speech then all sat down to watch the Christmas movie. They were great times.

"Christmas was so much fun when you were a child and you only really appreciate what your parents did for you as you get older.

"Today’s Christmas is a nice family time, but it’s all to commercialised for spending money that people don’t have and that itself is sad. We have all been guilty of it at times, but I suppose it’s a sign of the times we live in.

Kathy Wolff. (Pic: Contributed).

"My favourite Christmas song is 'Santa Claus is coming to town.' I love hearing it as I know Christmas is just around the corner. I love the smell and taste of mulled wine- it brings back some great memories of Christmas past.

"On a lighter note, a Christmas memory that gets talked about around the table every year was when I had a few too many beers on Christmas Eve one year and I was getting my son's bike out of the roof space and slipped and fell halfway through the ceiling.

"Of course it had to be his room and I was half way through the roof holding the bike! He woke up with plasterboard on him and his belief in Santa Claus was forever lost. Thankfully we can all laugh about it now.

"On a football note, Christmas Day was always about the Steel And Sons Cup finals and I was lucky enough to be involved as a player and manager, having joy and despair.

Dick Strawbridge. (Pic: Ian Wallace).

"It’s a fantastic occasion, but my personal opinion is that Christmas Day should just be a family day with no sport. We can do that the rest of the year round. Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fixtures always bring the crowds and I wouldn’t like any changes to those in the future.

"I know summer football is always talked about, but I think players and managers would prefer to have time off in the summer and I feel summer football would bring all kind of issues with player availability during peak holiday times."

Brian Kerr, the Chair of Rathcoole-based community group Listening Ear, detailed what Christmas means to him and how Christmas today compares to when he was younger.

Mr Kerr explained: "My favourite Christmas present would be Tin Can Alley. I got it around 1976/1977 and I still have it in the box.

"A tradition I still observe is that the presents are all separated by Santa onto individual chairs, everyone has to go down together and no presents are opened before Christmas morning.

"As a child, Christmas dinner was spent in the house with my mum, dad and sister. It was time for us in house. On the Sunday before Christmas we had family dinner in my granny's house for all family. All adults, aunts/uncles were at one table and all grandchildren were at the small table.

Louise Small. (Pic: Brian Thompson).

"Christmas is the same for me now. Presents, dinner and then films. It's a time to switch off and relax.

"Christmas Eve is now the Listening Ear free food market. Then on Boxing Day I'm back to Listening Ear volunteering and the mental health emergency telephone cover.

" My favourite Christmas song is 'Once in Royal David's City. Getting a Terry's Chocolate Orange brings back so many good memories as my granny bought me one every year."

Kathy Wolff, who is the project manager at the Community Relations Forum in Glengormley, reminisced about Christmases past as well as looking to the fututre with her loved ones.

She said: "Looking back to when I was younger we knew Christmas was arriving when mum started baking. Out came the pastry cutters and shortbread in the shape of Christmas trees and stars appeared, Christmas Cake getting made and being allowed to stir the cake and of course lick the spoon.

"I was so excited the Christmas that I got my Raleigh bike, it was bright blue and even had a tiny bag attached to the seat for a puncture repair kit to go into. Out I went cycling up and down the street and being joined by the other kids who had also been brought bikes by Santa.

"My late father loved Christmas and the joy of having all of us sitting at the table waiting on dinner being served was a highlight of the year. Not so much my mum who had all the cooking to do for the seven of us.

"When we were younger we all went down to my granny and granddad in Carnalbana, but as more and more grandchildren arrived, well, space in the small farmhouse became a problem.

"With seven of us in the house we really had a full table anyway. On Christmas Eve out came the tights and socks box. Each of us had a space on the chairs and settee.

"We got bathed, new pyjamas on and early to bed for us all. Unfortunately, that didn’t mean to sleep as the excitement of the man in red sometimes took over the need to stay in bed and wait for him.

"One year, well most years, I sneaked down early and had a look to see what Santa had brought my brothers and sisters before checking out my space on the settee.

"My brother Arthur had a big box and of course I had to open it for a nosey. It was a big army tank for Action Man and a big yellow button that just said push me, so I did. The sound of bombs going off and horns sounding came from the tank and the more I pushed the yellow button the louder it got.

"I tried everything to stop the noise, but it wasn’t long before I heard the footsteps of my parents coming down the stairs. I believe that was the last year that I went downstairs before everyone else!

"I still leave spaces on the settee for the Santa sacks and some of the yearly presents still stay the same for my grandchildren and daughters. Sweets, books and clothes as well as the pyjamas.

"For me Christmas is all about family. It’s a time to catch up with everyone and I don’t think it’s about the presents around the tree, but a time to thank all the people and family that have been there for you throughout the year.

"When I was younger it was a lot simpler and everything seemed so much easier, although my mum might disagree with me on that one. The apple and orange stuck down the toe of our tights and the Jackie or Broons books along with new underwear was gratefully received.

"Christmas for me is singing along to White Christmas and hearing Christmas Carols starting on the radio, Christmas trees going up and the bright lights bringing a bit more colour into the dark and damp nights, the smell of cinnamon coming from the candle shops and pine cones, the noise of young children getting ready to see Santa and the excitement in their faces at all the bright lights and Christmas decorations, the church carol services and the mince pies and shortbread after and most of all it’s a time to share and a time to think about others, both past and present.

" It’s going to my mum’s on Christmas morning and meeting up with my brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, zooming with my nephew in Australia but most importantly it’s about watching my 89-year-old mum looking at her brood and being so proud at the way we have all turned out.

"A very happy Christmas to all the readers and a very peaceful and quiet New Year and I hope Santa brings you everything you need even if it’s not everything you want."

Star of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau, Dick Strawbridge, described how he has kept some of the Christmas traditions he grew up with alive, while embracing some of French festive customs.

The former Ballyclare High School student explained: "In the mid-60s I was lucky enough to get a Johnny Seven OMA (one man army) from Father Christmas.

"We played soldiers a lot in those days and read the Hotspur and Victor comics. My Johnny Seven launched rockets, fired grenades, was a rifle had a detachable pistol that fired ‘caps’ and it must have done three more things I’ve forgotten, but on the streets of Bangor, amongst my friends, I was a one man army!

"As youngsters it was always important to leave something out for Father Christmas and the reindeers, and in France we make sure Pére Nöel gets similarly spoilt, and even gets a glass of ‘Bushmills.’

"Christmas lunch was always close family at home, though as we got older we would be joined by our aunt when she lived alone. Our Christmas Day started very early, in fact, not long after our parents got to bed, so we tended not to travel until Boxing Day when we would visit grandparents and aunts." Mr Strawbridge, who will be returning to Northern Ireland next year as part of 'Dick and Angel's 2024 All New UK Tour: Forever Home' (Waterfront Hall, October 29), added: "Christmas is a very special time of year for me and for all my family. Growing up in Northern Ireland it was magical and full of laughter.

"Angela and I have tried to keep it as wonderful for Arthur and Dorothy out here in France, though we have adopted some of the French culinary traditions such as eating oysters on Christmas Eve and having Berawecka rather than Christmas Cake.

"We have always had real Christmas trees, so the scent of our tree always says ‘it's Christmas’ to me and when the gates are closed, the fire lit and everyone is sitting on the sofas watching the television with twinkling lights on it could be nearly 60 years earlier in Bangor or Antrim."

UTV’s weather presenter Louise Small shared some of her favourite things about Christmas with the Newtownabbey Times.

Louise said: "Christmas is my favourite time of year. Santa was always very good to us. My favourite present was a handmade doll’s house. It was three stories tall with six rooms, all individually decorated and dressed.

"On Christmas morning, my brothers and I would have to line up on the stairs to wait for mummy and daddy to knock the living room door to see if Santa had been.

"I have great memories of Christmas. My nannie came to our house on Christmas Day, and my granny on Boxing Day. Christmas is still as magical as ever for me. Spending downtime with my loved ones is so important. That is really what Christmas is all about.

"My favourite Christmas song is Mariah Carey ‘All I want for Christmas is you.' Tt is impossible to listen to that song and not sing along! I would keep my Christmas tree up all year round if I could get away with it! I start to light Christmas scented candles at the end of October. As soon as Hallowe’en is over, the mulled wine and cinnamon scents come out."

Monkstown Boxing Club Project Manager, Paul Johnston MBE, detailed how he still enjoys a 'traditional' Christmas with his loved ones.

He said: "The best present I ever received was when I got a Raleigh bike when I was 10. I remember rushing outside to play with friends who all had received bikes also.

"After our Christmas dinner, we always played board games and sat down together as a family to watch the Queen’s speech and then a Christmas movie, something we continue today.

"Christmas Day was always a close family affair, with my Granny joining us for the day at my mum and dad’s. As my children are now all grown up, Christmas means a lot less presents under the tree than when they were younger, with gifts becoming smaller, yet more expensive.

"This year will be particularly poignant for me as my mum passed away recently at the great age of 85. This said, my daughters Ella and Elizabeth will join my wife and I for Christmas Day and continue the family traditions of roast dinner and lots of chocolate!"

Paul, whose favourite Christmas song is Christmas Vacation by Mavis Staples, from the movie National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, added: "Anything involving cinnamon usually sparks the excitement of the season, whether in candles or mulled wine and is a sure way of getting everyone into the Christmas spirit."

Detailing her favourite Christmas memories, Susan Grace Bates, an accomplished musician from Ballyclare said: "I have fond memories as a child of our 'children’s hunt' coming up to our farm on the Saturday before Christmas.

"My family have been involved with our local hunt, the East Antrim Hounds for four generations. It is a day for the youngest members of the hunt to meet and spend a day in the local countryside with their ponies and for everyone to catch up and enjoy Christmas festivities.

"I have great memeories of my dad riding his young thoroughbred race horses to give them some confidence jumping before they would take part in the point-to-point races the following year. My first Christmas hunt was on my Shetland pony, Paddy."

Susan, who is a member of Holestone Young Farmers added: "My mum would make soup and sandwiches for everyone, something my granny did before her. The whole event is a long family tradition and it's great to be a part of it."

Fr Martin Magill is currently Parish Priest at St John's in Belfast, having served as Administrator of Ballyclare and Ballygowan.

Sharing his favourite festive memories and what Christmas means to him, Fr Magill said: "My favourite memories are waking up very early on Christmas Morning and going to the seat where my presents were left, opening them and watching my brother and sister do the same with theirs.

"I have happy memories of Christmas lunch with my immediate family as well as some members of the wider family whom my mum invited to join us. To this day I still look forward to the family dinner - (it has moved from early afternoon to evening time) and being joined by others outside my immediate family.

"For me Christmas is first and foremost about the birth of the Christ child as a sign from God of his unconditional love for us. It is a time of hope which gives me a glimpse of the goodness and possibility of a better world."

In the last 35 years, James Hagan, the founder and chair of Hagan Homes, has constructed over 5,000 homes through his Ballyclare-based development company.

Sharing his favourite Christmas memories with the Newtownabbey Times readers, Mr Hagan said: "One of the most cherished aspects of Christmas for me is the fond childhood memory of waking up on Christmas morning and eagerly unwrapping much anticipated but modest presents.

"The sheer joy and excitement of discovering what awaited me under the wrapping paper remains etched in my mind. They were by no means extravagant gifts back then, but rather simple and heartwarming tokens that brought immense happiness.

" A quaint tradition in my childhood was finding an orange and an apple nestled among my presents that served as a charming reminder of the simplicity and warmth that defined the Christmas period during my earlier years, a detail that perhaps reflects a touch of nostalgia and the passage of time.” Explaining what Christmas means to him, James stated: "Christmas holds a special place in my heart as it signifies more than just the exchange of gifts.

"For me, it’s a time of reconnection, an opportunity to catch up with family and friends. The joy of being surrounded by the warmth of loved ones, sharing laughter and creating memories, is an invaluable aspect of the Christmas experience.

"The whole festive period is a very celebratory one for me as it intertwines with my birthday, which falls on Boxing Day. This double celebration really makes the whole of the month a special one. The shared moments, whether around the Christmas tree or the birthday cake, create a buzz that is the true essence of the season.”

Detailing how his festive celebrations have changed over the years, he added: "I find that I haven't practised too many old traditions in my life, primarily because of how my life has grown and changed over the decades; unfolding in diverse and unexpected ways.

"The shifts in my circumstances and priorities have led me to adapt and embrace new practices. Changes come with time but I will always hold dear those simpler times and reflect very fondly on them. In this phase of my life, I've come to prioritise warmth over snow during the Christmas season!

"That’s prompted a shift in where I celebrate and in recent years that’s been Down Under surrounded by family and friends instead of in snowy landscapes.

"The festivities take on a unique twist as we swap the conventional Christmas lunch for a morning trip to the beach. Our celebrations continue in the afternoon at a barbecue. It’s a different Christmas than what we’re used to back home, but I wouldn’t change it.”

Principal of Integrated College Glengormley, Richard Massey, has looked back to his childhood to detail his favourite Christmas memories and how having a full house over the festive period is something he looks forward to.

Mr Massey said: "The best Christmas morning present was a wonderful BMX stunt bike. It was red with white stars and I even had a matching helmet. The bike was stunning and I rode around my local estate to show off my prized possession.

"In fact, it remained the cleanest BMX in the area, because for at least four weeks, I was sure to wash it every night to keep it like new. Whilst all my mates were racing around the mud tracks, I kept to the clean footpaths.

"I haven't really kept any festive traditions from when I was a boy, but over the last 20 years, when we gather on Christmas evening as a wider family, we play bingo and win silly wee prizes for fun. It is a firm favourite. Oh, and we usually finish this off with a chocolate fountain - rather messy but delicious.

"At Christmas, I remember watching re-runs of A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, Superman, The Wizard of Oz, Grease and ET every year. We only had four TV stations - BBC1, BBC2, UTV and Channel 4. Channel 5 did not start until around 1997 - so there was not much choice. We had a video recorder and it was constantly recording at Christmas so that we could watch these films over and over.

"My mum used to buy cinnamon oils and pour a little around the Christmas tree. When I was growing up, our house always had a cinnamon smell at Christmas. Now, I bring that same smell into my own house, usually via a wee plug in air freshener or a cinnamon scented candle. Chistmas is the only time of the year that this smell is in my house."

Richard, who says his favourite Christmas song is ‘Oh Holy Night’ adding: "there is the most beautiful line ’Till He appeared, and the soul felt it’s worth’. It's a wonderful song of reflection" explained: "As a boy, we stayed at home every year. My family preferred it this way. When I started to date Ruth at the age of 17, her family were the total opposite as they would take turns to spend Christmas with the wider family. We now host our relatives at our house every Christmas and it is lovely to have so many people join us.

