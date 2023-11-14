10p promotion parking returns to Magherafelt and Dungannon for Christmas
Parking in the following parks Magherafelt: Rainey Street and Union Road and Dungannon: Castlehill, Scotch Street North, Perry Street West and Anne Street East will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price reduction running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday, November 25 to Saturday January 6.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year.
He said: “Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres, but it can also add to the financial pressures that many of us are feeling at this time of year.
"With 10p parking we want to make Christmas shopping easy, accessible and affordable for those who are supporting our local economy.”