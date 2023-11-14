Register
BREAKING

10p promotion parking returns to Magherafelt and Dungannon for Christmas

This month sees the return of the Christmas parking promotion at all Council owned pay and display car parks in both Mid Ulster towns from Saturday November 25.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Parking in the following parks Magherafelt: Rainey Street and Union Road and Dungannon: Castlehill, Scotch Street North, Perry Street West and Anne Street East will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price reduction running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday, November 25 to Saturday January 6.

Read More
Plans for new Lidl store in Cookstown welcomed by Mid Ulster councillors

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year.

hair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year. Credit: MUDChair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year. Credit: MUDC
hair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year. Credit: MUDC
Most Popular

He said: “Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres, but it can also add to the financial pressures that many of us are feeling at this time of year.

"With 10p parking we want to make Christmas shopping easy, accessible and affordable for those who are supporting our local economy.”

Related topics:CouncilParking