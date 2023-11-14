10p promotion parking returns to Magherafelt and Dungannon for Christmas

This month sees the return of the Christmas parking promotion at all Council owned pay and display car parks in both Mid Ulster towns from Saturday November 25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parking in the following parks Magherafelt: Rainey Street and Union Road and Dungannon: Castlehill, Scotch Street North, Perry Street West and Anne Street East will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price reduction running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday, November 25 to Saturday January 6.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

hair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year. Credit: MUDC

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres, but it can also add to the financial pressures that many of us are feeling at this time of year.