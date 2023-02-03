1 . Prince WIlliam

William, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, PC, ADC (William Arthur Philip Louis; born 21 June 1982) is the heir apparent to the British throne. He is the elder son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. William has been a British prince since birth. On his wedding day, April 29 2011, his grandmother Elizabeth II created him Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus. Prince William is pictured during a visit to Carrick in 2022.

Photo: Pacemaker