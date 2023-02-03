Carrickfergus has been blessed with actors, musicians, sports stars and well-known faces for many years. The gallery below features some of those people who have taken their talents to a further level.
Here’s 12 familiar figures who hail from Carrickfergus or are connected to it.
1. Prince WIlliam
William, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, PC, ADC (William Arthur Philip Louis; born 21 June 1982) is the heir apparent to the British throne. He is the elder son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. William has been a British prince since birth. On his wedding day, April 29 2011, his grandmother Elizabeth II created him Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus. Prince William is pictured during a visit to Carrick in 2022.
Photo: Pacemaker
2. Catherine, Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales GCVO (born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton; 9 January 1982[1]) is a member of the British royal family. She is married to William, Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne. Upon her marriage in 2011, Catherine gained the style Royal Highness and the titles Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn, and Baroness Carrickfergus. Princess Catherine is pictured during a visit to Carrick in 2022.
Photo: Pacemaker
3. President Andrew Jackson
President Andrew Jackson (March 15, 1767 – June 8, 1845) served as the seventh President of the United States of America from 1829 to 1837. His ancestral home (The Andrew Jackson Cottage, pictured), a traditional thatched Ulster–Scots farmhouse, still stands in the village of Boneybefore on the outskirts of Carrick. His parents lived there before they emigrated to South Carolina.
Photo: Paul Faith
4. Stephen Clements
Stephen Clements (17 December 1972 to 6 January 2020) was a radio DJ and TV presenter who lived in Carrick. He presented the Q Radio breakfast show until 2019 before hosting a show on Radio Ulster until his passing. He was posthumously added to the 2021 Irish Music Rights Organisation Radio Awards Hall of Fame.
Photo: Pacemaker