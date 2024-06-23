12 interesting and eccentric Northern Ireland laws that still exist today

3 . You can’t shake a rug in the street

Shaking a rug, carpet, or mat in the street is prohibited, under the Town Police Clauses Act 1847.As it was during the height of the Victorian era, this law was enacted to maintain public cleanliness. The Act also addresses other forms of public nuisance, such as throwing dirt or ashes into the street.Although modern sanitation services have reduced the necessity of regulations such as these, the law remains as a quirky reminder of public hygiene of a bygone time.Status: Still technically in effect but not enforced in modern times.For more information, go to legislation.gov.uk/town-police-clauses-act-1847Photo: AI generated image - ChatGPT