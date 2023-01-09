With buskers galore and music playing from every corner of the country, there’s no doubt that Northern Ireland is brimming with musical talent just waiting to be discovered.
Featuring an eclectic mix of musicians of all calibres, Northern Ireland is home to classical pianists, country rockers, multi-award winning blues stars and even famous TikTokers.
In a country featuring a little something for everyone, check out these 13 up and coming Northern Irish music artists to watch out for:
1. Home grown sounds
2. Ruth McGinley
2022 has been a great year for Derry-born pianist Ruth McGinley. Her latest album ‘Aura’ is a classical re-imagining of Traditional Irish Airs with Belfast composer and musician Neil Martin. The album has picked up many excellent reviews as well as extensive airplay.
From winning countless accolades since the age of 16, Ruth is the current artist in residence at Belfast’s MAC Theatre. After studying at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and Royal Academy in London, Ruth has performed with many orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic, London Mozart Players, National Symphony Orchestra, RTE Concert Orchestra and Ulster Orchestra, and as a recitalist throughout the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Ruth broadcasts regularly for BBC Radio 3, Classic FM, BBC Radio Ulster and Lyric FM. Notable highlights in her career include being invited to perform as a soloist at the BBC Proms in the Park and to perform a solo concert at the Southbank Centre, London in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Hall.
Ruth’s love of music goes far beyond the classical world. A highly sought-after collaborator, Ruth works with musicians from many backgrounds including jazz, folk, electronic and film music.
3. Zac Mac
Lurgan’s teenage guitar star Zac Mac looks like a young Phil Lynott and he knows how to rock as well. As a self-taught musician, Zac’s online performances went viral and within a short period of time he released singles ‘Electric Hands’ and ‘Believe’, both of which picked up extensive airplay. Zac also recently received his own specially designed Virtuo Guitar and endorsement from world-wide company Emerald Guitars. Zac has played some high profile gigs this year including the Guinness International Blues On The Bay Festival in Warrenpoint.
4. Conal Montgomery
Killyleagh singer/songwriter Conal Montgomery may be best known for fronting rock band Sweet Leaf and touring all over the UK for more than 20 years, but he has now taken his music in a new direction. His latest album ‘The Corner Stone’ is a collection of songs written throughout the 2020 lockdown, heavily inspired by his hometown Killyleagh. Each song has been carefully crafted to tell the stories of real people, real happenings and paint the picture of the unbelievably beautiful surroundings of the village on the shores of Strangford Lough.
Conal has spoken openly about his battles with various addictions and his latest song ‘Wine Into Water’ by T. Graham Brown depicts the struggles associated with alcoholism, with reviews showing his words have once again resonated with many people.
