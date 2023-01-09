2. Ruth McGinley

2022 has been a great year for Derry-born pianist Ruth McGinley. Her latest album ‘Aura’ is a classical re-imagining of Traditional Irish Airs with Belfast composer and musician Neil Martin. The album has picked up many excellent reviews as well as extensive airplay. From winning countless accolades since the age of 16, Ruth is the current artist in residence at Belfast’s MAC Theatre. After studying at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and Royal Academy in London, Ruth has performed with many orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic, London Mozart Players, National Symphony Orchestra, RTE Concert Orchestra and Ulster Orchestra, and as a recitalist throughout the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Ruth broadcasts regularly for BBC Radio 3, Classic FM, BBC Radio Ulster and Lyric FM. Notable highlights in her career include being invited to perform as a soloist at the BBC Proms in the Park and to perform a solo concert at the Southbank Centre, London in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Hall. Ruth’s love of music goes far beyond the classical world. A highly sought-after collaborator, Ruth works with musicians from many backgrounds including jazz, folk, electronic and film music. For more information, go to www.ruthmcginley.co.uk

Photo: Ruth McGinley via Facebook