In September some of the older girls enjoyed a trip to Disneyland Paris, while in November there was a 60s-themed party for the Rainbows and Brownies.

The anniversary celebrations continued on Friday evening with a Celebration Ball at Brownlow House, during which former member Elizabeth Quigg helped to cut the special birthday cake.

An exhibition showcasing what the district has achieved over the past 65 years was also on display throughout the evening and also on Saturday morning.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to help mark the milestone occasion.

Pictured cutting the 65th anniversary cake are Mrs Elizabeth Quigg, former Guide captain, Lana, youngest member of the group and Zoe Smyth, Brownie leader.

Young Guide leaders, Ellie Hinds and Emma Dickson dressed for the occasion.

Rainbow Guides Lana, Zara and Emily at the Guiding Waringstown 65th anniversary party.