17 happy pictures as Girlguiding Waringstown marks 65 years with Celebration Ball at Brownlow House, Lurgan

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Feb 2025, 18:14 BST
Many happy memories have been created and rekindled for past and present leaders and members of Girlguiding Waringstown in special events to mark the group’s 65th year.

In September some of the older girls enjoyed a trip to Disneyland Paris, while in November there was a 60s-themed party for the Rainbows and Brownies.

The anniversary celebrations continued on Friday evening with a Celebration Ball at Brownlow House, during which former member Elizabeth Quigg helped to cut the special birthday cake.

An exhibition showcasing what the district has achieved over the past 65 years was also on display throughout the evening and also on Saturday morning.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to help mark the milestone occasion.

It's not a party without a cake and pictured cutting the 65th anniversary cake are, Mrs Elizabeth Quigg, former Guide captain, Lana, youngest member of the group and Zoe Smyth, Brownie leader. LM06-216.

1. Anniversary celebration

It's not a party without a cake and pictured cutting the 65th anniversary cake are, Mrs Elizabeth Quigg, former Guide captain, Lana, youngest member of the group and Zoe Smyth, Brownie leader. LM06-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

oung Guide leaders, Ellie Hinds, left, and Emma Dickson dressed for the occasion. LM06-203.

2. Anniversary celebration

oung Guide leaders, Ellie Hinds, left, and Emma Dickson dressed for the occasion. LM06-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking happy at the Guiding Waringstown 65th anniversary party are Rainbow Guides, from left, Lana, Zara and Emily. LM06-200.

3. Anniversary celebration

Looking happy at the Guiding Waringstown 65th anniversary party are Rainbow Guides, from left, Lana, Zara and Emily. LM06-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having food and fun at the 65th anniversary party are Rainbow Guides from left, Isla, Sophia, Ada and Abigail. LM06-202.

4. Anniversary celebration

Having food and fun at the 65th anniversary party are Rainbow Guides from left, Isla, Sophia, Ada and Abigail. LM06-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Disneyland ParisRainbows
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice