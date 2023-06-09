Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School pupils learned skills in both rugby and Gaelic football during the joint fun day. PT24-214.Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School pupils learned skills in both rugby and Gaelic football during the joint fun day. PT24-214.
Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School pupils learned skills in both rugby and Gaelic football during the joint fun day. PT24-214.

17 photos as happy Portadown pupils celebrate end of term with Shared Education Fun Day

There was plenty of fun in the sun on Wednesday when pupils of Presentation and Hart Memorial primary schools celebrated the end of the school year.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

The Shared Education fun day in Portadown People’s Park was also a great way to mark the partnership which has existed between the two schools for more than 20 years.Children from P4-P7 classes participated in lots of fun activitives with the help of Healthy Kidz coaches, organised by Shared Education coordinators Catherine Davison and Lucy McEvoy. Thanks are extended to Lidl who helped sponsor the event.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there on the day to take these pictures of the fun-filled event.

See also: 20 great photos as runners are put through their paces in the sun at Craigavon Lakes

Hart and Presentation Primary School pupils taking part in a mini-rugby game during Wednesday's joint fun day. PT24-213.

1. On the ball

Hart and Presentation Primary School pupils taking part in a mini-rugby game during Wednesday's joint fun day. PT24-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School pupils listen to the Healthy Kidz coach during their Shared Education Fun Dy in Portadown People's Park. PT24-201.

2. Taking a breather

Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School pupils listen to the Healthy Kidz coach during their Shared Education Fun Dy in Portadown People's Park. PT24-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pupils taking part in a dance / exercise session during the Hart and Presentation Primary Schools joint fun day in Portadown People's Park on Wednesday. PT24-202.

3. Keeping in step

Pupils taking part in a dance / exercise session during the Hart and Presentation Primary Schools joint fun day in Portadown People's Park on Wednesday. PT24-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

One of the Healthy Kidz coaches teaches the Gaelic football fist pass during the joint fun day. PT24-215.

4. Learning new skills

One of the Healthy Kidz coaches teaches the Gaelic football fist pass during the joint fun day. PT24-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortadownHealthy Kidz