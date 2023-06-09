17 photos as happy Portadown pupils celebrate end of term with Shared Education Fun Day
There was plenty of fun in the sun on Wednesday when pupils of Presentation and Hart Memorial primary schools celebrated the end of the school year.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
The Shared Education fun day in Portadown People’s Park was also a great way to mark the partnership which has existed between the two schools for more than 20 years.Children from P4-P7 classes participated in lots of fun activitives with the help of Healthy Kidz coaches, organised by Shared Education coordinators Catherine Davison and Lucy McEvoy. Thanks are extended to Lidl who helped sponsor the event.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there on the day to take these pictures of the fun-filled event.
