Lurgan College Chemistry teacher, John Finlay pictured with three of his former pupils, Victoria Parks, Tracey Turkington and Zoe McWilliams who attended the College 150th anniversary open morning on Saturday. LM25-222.

19 happy pictures as past pupils of Lurgan College take a trip down memory lane at 150th anniversary open day

The 150th anniversary of Lurgan College has been marked with a series of special events.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

The celebrations began on Friday, June 9 with a Thanksgiving Service in Hill Street Presbyterian Church.

On Friday, June 16 an anniversary dinner was held in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, providing an opportunity for past pupils, staff, parents, governors, and friends of the school to reconnect with one another.

See our special photo gallery of the dinner here.

The celebrations continued on Saturday, June 17 with an open morning to allow all those who have walked the corridors of Lurgan College to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy strawberries and cream on the lawn.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the occasion, enjoyed by a good turnout of visitors.

Pictured at the Lurgan College 150th anniversary open morning on Saturday are Languages teacher Alison Buttery, left, and past pupil Naomi Hawthorne. LM25-223.

1. Meeting up again

Pictured at the Lurgan College 150th anniversary open morning on Saturday are Languages teacher Alison Buttery, left, and past pupil Naomi Hawthorne. LM25-223. Photo: Tony Hendron

Meeting up again at the Lurgan College 150th anniversary open morning are from left, Ann Orbinson, Margaret Parker, Roberta Ingram, Ginette McKinley and Ronald Patterson. LM25-224.

2. Catching up with old friends

Meeting up again at the Lurgan College 150th anniversary open morning are from left, Ann Orbinson, Margaret Parker, Roberta Ingram, Ginette McKinley and Ronald Patterson. LM25-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying a look back to their school days are Lurgan College past pupils, Mark Irwin-Watson, Claire Anderson and Darren McKeown. LM25-225.

3. Rolling back the years

Enjoying a look back to their school days are Lurgan College past pupils, Mark Irwin-Watson, Claire Anderson and Darren McKeown. LM25-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the King family who are all past pupils of Lurgan College pictured at the school's 150th anniversary open morning. Included from left are, Laura, David and ALison King and Katie Patterson. LM25-226.

4. Family business

Members of the King family who are all past pupils of Lurgan College pictured at the school's 150th anniversary open morning. Included from left are, Laura, David and ALison King and Katie Patterson. LM25-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

