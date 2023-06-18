19 happy pictures as past pupils of Lurgan College take a trip down memory lane at 150th anniversary open day

The 150th anniversary of Lurgan College has been marked with a series of special events.

The celebrations began on Friday, June 9 with a Thanksgiving Service in Hill Street Presbyterian Church.

On Friday, June 16 an anniversary dinner was held in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, providing an opportunity for past pupils, staff, parents, governors, and friends of the school to reconnect with one another.

See our special photo gallery of the dinner here.

The celebrations continued on Saturday, June 17 with an open morning to allow all those who have walked the corridors of Lurgan College to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy strawberries and cream on the lawn.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the occasion, enjoyed by a good turnout of visitors.

1 . Meeting up again Pictured at the Lurgan College 150th anniversary open morning on Saturday are Languages teacher Alison Buttery, left, and past pupil Naomi Hawthorne. LM25-223. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Catching up with old friends Meeting up again at the Lurgan College 150th anniversary open morning are from left, Ann Orbinson, Margaret Parker, Roberta Ingram, Ginette McKinley and Ronald Patterson. LM25-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Rolling back the years Enjoying a look back to their school days are Lurgan College past pupils, Mark Irwin-Watson, Claire Anderson and Darren McKeown. LM25-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Family business Members of the King family who are all past pupils of Lurgan College pictured at the school's 150th anniversary open morning. Included from left are, Laura, David and ALison King and Katie Patterson. LM25-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

