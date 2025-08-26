2 people taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after serious 2 vehicle crash in Lurgan

By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 09:29 BST
Two people were taken to hospital after a road traffic crash in Lurgan on Tuesday afternoon.

Part of the Old Portadown Road was closed to all traffic as the police and emergency services deal with the situation.

A number of people have been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Lurgan, Co Armaghplaceholder image
A number of people have been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh

Police and emergency services attend the two vehicle road traffic collision. The road has since reopened.

One of the vehicles was on its roof and and another was also badly damaged. It is understood there were a number of ‘walking wounded’ with some taken to Craigavon Hospital by the NI Ambulance Service.

It is not known their condition but it is believed their injuries are not serious.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 14:25 on Tuesday 26th August.

Two emergency ambulances and a Rapid Response Paramedic attended and, following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, 2 people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

