3 children, including a baby, were found incorrectly strapped into a vehicle in Portadown, says PSNI
Officers from Mahon Road station stopped this Ford (pictured) in Portadown after they spotted a child ‘standing up in the back of the car while it was being driven’. The child was not wearing a seatbelt.
"A six month old in a baby seat was incorrectly strapped into the seat in the back, and the baby seat itself wasn't even secured to the vehicle in any way,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
"A third child in the front was in a child seat. However, it was not suitable for a child as small as the one using it.
"This meant that instead of the seatbelt being across their chest and shoulder, it was positioned across their neck.
"The driver has since been dealt with for these offences, and the children were safely secured before allowing them to continue.”